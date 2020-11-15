Updated wind gust outlook for Sunday afternoon & evening

We’ve seen the wind really rip through parts of the region Sunday. So far, the highest wind gust reported in our region is 58 mph, which took place at the airport in Athens, Ohio.

The strongest wind gusts are occurring during the early afternoon, and will slowly drop during the middle to late afternoon. Temperatures will be dropping as well.

Just received a 58 mph wind gust at the airport in Athens, OH! #ohwx — Joe Fitzwater (@meteojoewowk) November 15, 2020

Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible through the middle afternoon, with peak gusts dropping to around 40 mph by dinner time, and down to around 30 mph overnight.

Numerous trees have been reported down in Vinton and Athens counties so far in our region, and though power outages have been held to just a few thousand customers thus far, I expect those numbers to rise quickly over the next couple of hours.

