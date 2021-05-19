UV Index: What is it and how to stay safe in the sun

People enjoy hot summer day in a lake in Espoo, Finland, on June 26, 2020. In a year of untimely deaths from the coronavirus, economic decline and social loneliness, The World Happiness Report revealing the world’s happiest countries shows Friday March 19, 2021, Nordic countries topped the index, with Finland leading for the fourth consecutive year. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

(WOWK) – According to the National Weather Service, the UV Index is a forecast of the amount of skin-damaging UV radiation expected to reach the earth’s surface at the time when the sun is highest in the sky (solar noon). The amount of UV radiation reaching the surface is primarily related to the elevation of the sun in the sky and the amount of clouds present.

The UV Index can range from 0 (when it is night time) to 15 or 16 (in the tropics at high elevations under clear skies). UV radiation is greatest when the sun is highest in the sky and rapidly decreases as the sun approaches the horizon.

The higher the UV Index, the greater the dose rate of skin damaging (and eye damaging) UV radiation. Consequently, the higher the UV Index, the smaller the time it takes before skin damage occurs .

The Climate Prediction Center says there are two prices to pay for overexposure to UV radiation: a severe sunburn following an intense short term overexposure, and skin cancers developing as a result of frequent burns or after long term overexposure.

Melanoma is the more deadly of the two types of skin cancer, and it occurs when the patient has been subjected to several intense short-term over-exposures. Non-melanoma skin cancers, which are almost 100% curable, will occur in people who are overexposed for very long periods of time, like construction workers, farmers, or fishermen. Long-term overexposure to UV radiation has been linked to the formation of cataracts in the eyes as well.

UV Safety: Stay Safe in the Sun