(WOWK) – We saw gloomy weather over the weekend, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists recommend to hang on to your umbrellas.

Monday-Wednesday Forecast

Scattered rain showers and chilly temperatures will be the theme for the start of the work week. Highs will only reach the 50s for Monday-Wednesday. Cloudy skies and chances for scattered showers will also continue through the start of the work week. Our best chance to see rain will be Monday night into Tuesday morning. We will not see any severe thunderstorms, but winds will be on the stronger side for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will move out Wednesday.

A much nicer weather pattern will move in for the weekend.

