Very strong wind gusts expected Sunday – here’s everything you need to know!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hold onto your hats, we’ve got some strong wind heading into the tri-state for our region!

We have a strong (and strengthening) area of low pressure that will be moving into the Great Lakes region Sunday morning. That, in combination with a strong area of high pressure over Texas will create a very tight pressure gradient – the perfect formula for strong wind gusts!

A VERY tight pressure gradient (shown as lines on this map – called isobars) indicates very strong wind for Sunday!

The cold front will push through the tri-state during the middle to late morning hours, and this is when I expect wind gusts to be strongest.

8 AM – Strongest wind west with front

10 AM – Front shifts east, taking strongest winds with it

12 PM – Strongest winds shift east of Charleston with front

7 PM – Wind gusts are dying down across the tri-state

Wind gusts area-wide of 45-55 mph will be possible, especially during the mid to late morning and even into the early afternoon Sunday.

Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph will be possible for a brief period of time as the front pushes through the area, although gusty wind is expected for much of the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a *Wind Advisory* as a result of the expected strong gusts expected.

Wind gusts this high will likely cause at least some scattered power outages in our region. Be sure to pick up anything light and loose laying around in your yard.

5 AM – Strong winds move into western regions

8 AM – Strongest gusts push into southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky

10 AM – Strongest gusts move into West Virginia

Early Afternoon – Wind begins to slowly subside

Again, the strongest wind gusts are expected to be out in our western regions during the early morning hours, but by late morning, that is expected to shift to the east into West Virginia as the cold front shifts east.

The good news is that once we head into Sunday evening, we’ll see mostly clear skies and a very tranquil week ahead, with plenty of sunshine! However, behind the cold front, high temperatures will be much lower, with highs in the 50s on Monday and only in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday behind a secondary front!