Very Warm, Active Weather Pattern on the Way

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Get ready for a big switch in the weather that will bring much warmer conditions to the region, as well as an active pattern that will likely take us to the end of May.

A large cut-off area of high pressure, or ‘Ring of Fire’ will be developing toward the end of this work week into the weekend. This is a weather setup that is fairly common in the summertime that causes very warm and humid conditions in our region – only this time we have one forming in May!

A cut-off area of high pressure is going to create a setup more indicative of July than May in our region!

It is usually very sunny near the center of the area of high pressure, but along the edges of the high pressure system, thunderstorms often develop, and it makes a ‘ring’ appearance around the area of high pressure. This setup is looking pretty likely over our region, which will bring chances for thunderstorms as the heat and humidity builds.

The Ohio River area looks to be on the rim of this ‘ring’, which could result in an increase in severe storm activity. An experimental severe weather product, known as the Extended Range Tornado Activity Forecast, or ERTAF, shows a heightened chance for tornado activity next week in the Ohio River Valley, including in parts of our region. Keep in mind, this is an experimental product.

An experimental model, the ERTAF is forecasting heightened activity across much of the Midwest into the Ohio River Valley.

Nonetheless, those temperatures are going to be soaring! We were stuck in the 40s today, and we’ll be in the middle 80s by the weekend! We will be going from sweaters to shorts!

Temperatures will be soaring in the coming days, with highs in the 80s by Friday!

Our normal high this time of year is 74 degrees. Over the last 28 days, only four have resulted in above normal temperatures in Charleston. This will certainly be changed in the next week, as several days in the 70s and 80s look likely, beginning on Thursday!