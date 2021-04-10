Wall cloud reported with storm in Ohio, West Virginia

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Although storms today were rather weak thanks to an extensive rain shield in the Tri-State, one storm cell did manage to produce multiple reports of a wall cloud today!

Norman Smith – Racine, OH

Norman Smith – Racine, OH

The wall cloud was observed near Cheshire in Gallia County but also was reported from the same storm near Huntington and then farther north later in the Syracuse area of Meigs County.

The wall cloud did not produce a tornado and there is no report of any damage or injuries from any storms Saturday.

Need a refresher on what a wall cloud is? Tap here!