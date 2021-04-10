Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Wall cloud reported with storm in Ohio, West Virginia

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Norman Smith – Racine, OH

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Although storms today were rather weak thanks to an extensive rain shield in the Tri-State, one storm cell did manage to produce multiple reports of a wall cloud today!

  • Norman Smith – Racine, OH
  • Norman Smith – Racine, OH

The wall cloud was observed near Cheshire in Gallia County but also was reported from the same storm near Huntington and then farther north later in the Syracuse area of Meigs County.

The wall cloud did not produce a tornado and there is no report of any damage or injuries from any storms Saturday.

Need a refresher on what a wall cloud is? Tap here!

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS