Warm coats to t-shirts and back over the next full week

(WOWK) — With only light rain or snowflakes possible, the temperature swings become the bigger weather story for the week.

Monday morning started with temperatures in the 30s.

Monday morning start off low temperatures

By Wednesday we have projected high temperatures in the low 70s.

Predictor model output for Wednesday afternoon

A cold front is projected to come through on Thursday with a few strong wind gusts even before most of us get out the door. Gusts could be in the 20 – 30 mph range according to the models.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Thursday morning

The temperature then falls sharply again for Friday, producing a week with a range of highs as much as 40 degrees apart.

Weekend highs blend back to normal in the 50s only to be followed by another shot of even colder air with another cold front on Monday the 22nd of November. The next day, models don’t even allow highs to climb out of the 30s. This would be a very cold twist to Thanksgiving week.

Predictor model output for Tuesday November 23

