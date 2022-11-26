(WOWK) – We saw some lighter scattered rain showers to start Black Friday in the tristate area, but those showers did clear up for Small Business Saturday. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict more rain will move in overnight tonight into Sunday to close out the weekend.

Predictor Sunday Morning

Widespread light to moderate rain showers will cover most of the region overnight into early tomorrow morning. There will be a few smaller heavy rain showers possible at times. After sunrise showers will become much more scattered, but the smaller showers will be stronger than what we will see overnight. Rain chances will start to dry up as we move into the afternoon hours. Drier conditions will move in to start the work week.

Predictor Rain Totals

Once again there will be no flood risk from this system, and with the warmer temperatures we are expected to see just rain. The highest rain totals will stick near the Ohio River Valley with totals between half an inch to an inch. Less rain is expected in the Mountain State, and eastern Kentucky with a quarter of an inch to a half inch of rain expected. Most of the showers will be earlier in the day.

Predictor Wind Gusts Sunday

Expect to see gusty conditions to close out the weekend. Wind gusts are expected to climb past 25 MPH for the later parts of the morning and afternoon. The Strongest winds will tend to form in southeastern Ohio. Winds will start to calm down for Monday but be prepared to hold on to your hats on Sunday.

