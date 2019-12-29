Warm Sunday could provide thunder, locally heavy rainfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A strong area of low pressure will provide the risk for local high water for part of the region, as well as some thunder – something we haven’t seen in quite some time!

The area of low pressure across the mid-section of the country and heading northeast to the Great Lakes. We’ll experience the system’s warm front first on Sunday morning, with the cold front passing through very early Monday. This will provide a good chance for rain during the morning hours of Sunday, especially west of the Ohio River. A nice break will then take place from the rain showers for the late morning and early afternoon, and if you’re east of Charleston, I think a good bit of your Sunday is dry.









Predictor shows the progression of the system – from showers in the morning, to a break for most during the middle day, to scattered showers during the late evening and overnight.

The cold front will pass through late Sunday night into Monday morning, and with it comes the renewed risk for showers – and even a few rumbles of thunder, as temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s to around 60 still. Locally heavy rain will be possible across southern Ohio and northern Kentucky.

The farther west one goes – the heavier the rain and the higher the high water threat. But as you can see below, once you’re east of the Ohio River, there’s not a LOT of rain on the way. We might be lucky to see a quarter of an inch of rain. Meanwhile, places like Rarden, Vanceburg, and Piketon could see two inches of rain.

Though no storms are expected to be severe, a few rumbles of thunder are possible! We’re looking at least at an isolated risk for some lightning tomorrow evening into early Monday morning – that’s a rarity in December!

A few lingering showers will be possible early Monday morning, and then we’ll see clearing skies by the afternoon!