Warm weather sticks around this week

(WOWK) — The last work week of September starts on a warm note with highs in the 80s and upper 70s for much of the week.

Many towns topped 80 degrees on Monday and the expected night time lows in the low 60s will be well above normal as well.

Daily almanac for Huntington Monday

Daily almanac for Charleston Monday

As of late Monday, a band of clouds was forming to the west and moving to the east as seen in the Monday evening visible satellite imagery.

By early morning, a few showers can form within that band of clouds ahead of a slow cold front, causing a brief shower north of U.S. Route 33.

Predictor model output showing a very brief shower to the north on Tuesday morning

The rain will hustle through leaving most of us dry with only a few areas seeing measurable rainfall.

The weather looks great for a baseball double header at Appalachian Power Park Tuesday afternoon. The team will start as the Charlies then the newly rebranded team will emerge to play in Game 2. No matter what the West Virginia Power is called moving ahead, the weather will be great for both games. Game 1 will start in the 80s and game 2 will start in the 70s only the home team will have a new name.

Temperatures will remain warm and the air will remain dry for several days. Friday is the first day of October and the warm trend continues before a few showers move in.

