(WOWK) After a frosty morning StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are predicting major changes for the rest of the work week.

High temperatures will climb up to 10 degrees above normal for the rest of the work week. Warm winds from the south are the culprit, and sunny skies are expected for most of the week. Overall, it will be great weather to enjoy the outdoors, and take in the beautiful Appalachian fall colors this week.

Pulling up the seven day forecast we can see that the warm weather will last into the weekend. Rain chances will move in for Sunday and Monday. That rain will lead to temperatures dropping closer to normal for Halloween next week.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the cold by clicking the link below!