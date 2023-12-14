(WOWK) – We’ve seen chilly mornings and cold afternoons all week, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that mild temperatures will move in this weekend.

High temperature trend

The warming trend will start Friday afternoon with highs still on the cool side in the mid 50s. Saturday will be warmest day with highs reaching the low 60s in the low lands. A rain system will move through Sunday which will lead to another stretch of cool weather for the start of next week.

Low temperature trend

We will still see frosty mornings Friday and Saturday, but with cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday night Morning lows will jump up 10 degrees above normal. Morning lows will drop back to normal levels by the middle of next week.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the cold by clicking the link below!