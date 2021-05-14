Warmer weekend weather and a look at beach forecasts

(WOWK) — It took half a month but temperatures are set to return to normal over the next few days followed by temperatures even well above normal.

Saturday looks dry but there can be some showers on Sunday. It’s important to look at the Predictor images below because the rain won’t last all day and models have really come down on the intensity and coverage area where rain is even possible.

Predictor model output for Sunday 7:15 a.m.

Predictor model output for Sunday at noon.

Predictor model output for Sunday 7:35 p.m.

As for Monday the models have also decreased the intensity and range of showers, keeping them mostly in the southern counties but for now we will still call for an umbrella at arm’s length.

Predictor model output for Monday 1:00 p.m.

A warmer setup comes into play by Wednesday and the chances of above normal temperatures really jump.

Temperature outlook Thursday through next Monday

The first part of May was uncomfortably chilly at times and now some may say the end of next week could be uncomfortably warm. Friday’s model output places highs in the middle if not upper 80s.

Also with warmer weather, more and more people are heading to the beach. You can see the latest forecast for some of your favorite get-aways here:

Myrtle Beach view from sister station WBTW TV

Myrtle Beach

Charleston-Hilton Head

NC Beaches

Virginia Beach

