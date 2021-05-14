Warmer weekend weather and a look at beach forecasts

(WOWK) — It took half a month but temperatures are set to return to normal over the next few days followed by temperatures even well above normal.
Saturday looks dry but there can be some showers on Sunday. It’s important to look at the Predictor images below because the rain won’t last all day and models have really come down on the intensity and coverage area where rain is even possible.
As for Monday the models have also decreased the intensity and range of showers, keeping them mostly in the southern counties but for now we will still call for an umbrella at arm’s length.
A warmer setup comes into play by Wednesday and the chances of above normal temperatures really jump.
The first part of May was uncomfortably chilly at times and now some may say the end of next week could be uncomfortably warm. Friday’s model output places highs in the middle if not upper 80s.
Also with warmer weather, more and more people are heading to the beach. You can see the latest forecast for some of your favorite get-aways here:
Get the StormTracker 13 weather app any time right here for free and have a good weekend.
For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.