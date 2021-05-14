Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Warmer weekend weather and a look at beach forecasts

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) — It took half a month but temperatures are set to return to normal over the next few days followed by temperatures even well above normal.

Saturday looks dry but there can be some showers on Sunday. It’s important to look at the Predictor images below because the rain won’t last all day and models have really come down on the intensity and coverage area where rain is even possible.

Predictor model output for Sunday 7:15 a.m.
Predictor model output for Sunday at noon.
Predictor model output for Sunday 7:35 p.m.

As for Monday the models have also decreased the intensity and range of showers, keeping them mostly in the southern counties but for now we will still call for an umbrella at arm’s length.

Predictor model output for Monday 1:00 p.m.

A warmer setup comes into play by Wednesday and the chances of above normal temperatures really jump.

Temperature outlook Thursday through next Monday

The first part of May was uncomfortably chilly at times and now some may say the end of next week could be uncomfortably warm. Friday’s model output places highs in the middle if not upper 80s.

Also with warmer weather, more and more people are heading to the beach. You can see the latest forecast for some of your favorite get-aways here:

Myrtle Beach view from sister station WBTW TV

Myrtle Beach

Charleston-Hilton Head

NC Beaches

Virginia Beach

Get the StormTracker 13 weather app any time right here for free and have a good weekend.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS