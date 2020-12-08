Warming days: It’s a roller coaster ride of temperatures ahead!

We’re dealing with some snow showers across part of the region this evening, particularly in central West Virginia.

The heaviest snow bands could drop a quick dusting to a half-inch of snow through the evening hours. This would be most likely in Jackson and Roane counties, where the heaviest bands have been located.

We have a cold day on the way Tuesday due to a northwest breeze, but a strengthening area of high pressure to our south will warm us up very nicely for the middle to the end of the work week.

Our average high temperature this time of year is about 48, and we’ve been mostly below that recently. However, we’ll be right at average for Wednesday after highs only reach the upper 30s Tuesday. By Thursday and Friday, we’ll be in the 50s to near 60!

All good things must come to an end, and this warm weather is no different. The chances for rain in association with a cold front arrives for the weekend – it’s looking cold again for the early part of next week.

However, overall, the pattern looks quite warm all the way to Christmas – I wouldn’t be surprised to see highs this holiday in the 50s or maybe even the 60s – more to come on that!