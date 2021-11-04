Warmup kicks in this weekend with a major cool down by next weekend

(WOWK) – It’s been COLD for the last few days and we have a couple more to go before we see a decent warmup.

While this is all within the norm, for this time of year, the big swing in temperatures will still be a shock to the system. But the good news, we have a week to prepare for the next storm. In fact, the warmth ahead of it will allow people to get outside and get things done. Rake leaves, clean up around the house and even put out the Christmas lights!

Here’s a look at the temperatures for the next 4 days.

Friday 11/4

Saturday 11/6

Sunday 11/7

Monday 11/8

Now here is a very LONG RANGE look at the American Forecast Model called the GFS. While none of the weather is exactly set in stone…you can see the broad area of low pressure systems moving across our area. This will bring rain and even snow to the higher elevations of West Virginia.

Generally, highs will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees for next weekend with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. So yes, it will be quite the chill!

Note, these images are for *NEXT WEEKEND* (11/11-11/15):

Thursday 11/11

Friday 11/12

Saturday 11/13

Sunday 11/14

Monday 11/15

All in all, it’s normal for these big swings to happen throughout November but we’re just trying to get you ahead of the game!