KENTUCKY (WOWK) — Historic flooding and rainfall have hit the Tri-State, with Kentucky seeing more than 10 inches of rain on Wednesday.

Coverage of devastating, historic flooding in Kentucky

This was life-threatening weather as storms produced catastrophic flooding. Beshear confirmed in his Team Kentucky press conference on Thursday that Eastern Kentucky has experienced its first-known deaths caused by the major flooding in the region.

Coverage of devastating, historic flooding in Kentucky

An 81-year-old woman from Perry County, another person from Perry County, and one person from Knott County have been confirmed dead.

Coverage of devastating, historic flooding in Kentucky

Kentucky’s State of Emergency was declared on Thursday.

Eastern Kentucky will be getting some flood response help from its neighbors to the east.

Coverage of devastating, historic flooding in Kentucky

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered that members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) be deployed to Eastern Kentucky.

Coverage of devastating, historic flooding in Kentucky

This will include two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft with hoist capability and full operational crews comprised of 14 soldiers.

Coverage of devastating, historic flooding in Kentucky

Governor Justice also declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties in West Virginia.

Coverage of devastating, historic flooding in Kentucky

Flood kits are essential in the event of an evacuation. These kits contain vital and important information in order to get yourself and your family out of harm’s way.

Coverage of devastating, historic flooding in Kentucky

If you want to make a kit, here is what you need.

Coverage of devastating, historic flooding in Kentucky

Keith Gunnoe, Director of Mercer County Emergency Management, said to make sure you pack everything you need beforehand, rather than waiting until the last minute.

Coverage of devastating, historic flooding in Kentucky

“Obviously, medications, change of clothes or two. The problem with flooding, you never know when you’ll be able to return home is the issue. We don’t suggest residents try to pack up their entire home and take it with them, but obviously the necessities,” said Gunnoe.

Coverage of devastating, historic flooding in Kentucky

Gunnoe added the importance of bringing personal information like insurance cards and records.

He said to place the flood kit somewhere inside the house that’s easy to grab and go.