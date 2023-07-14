(WOWK) – We saw less severe thunderstorms to close out the work week, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologist predict that strong thunderstorms will move in this weekend.

Saturday will start off dry, but once we get into the afternoon hours we will see several strong thunderstorms pass through our area. Look at the slideshow below to see when those storms are expected to reach you home.

Predictor Snapshot 1PM Saturday

Predictor Snapshot 4PM Saturday

Predictor Snapshot 7PM Saturday

Predictor Snapshot 10PM Saturday

Chances for severe thunderstorms will creep up around 1 PM. Those storm chances will only increase as we move through the afternoon hours. The strongest storms are expected closer to 4 PM. Storms will start to decrease in strength around 7 PM. By 10 PM all of the severe thunderstorms will have moved on.

Saturday Severe Weather Risk Map

The primary threat for our region will be risk for damaging winds. Hail will also be possible in the strongest cells. There is no tornado risk tomorrow.

Much better weather is expected for Sunday.

