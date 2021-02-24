Watching for a wet weekend

(WOWK) – After a wonderfully warm Wednesday, many people may be thinking about spring weather hanging around. However, the plan for the next week shows a return to normal and above normal temperatures and also the return of occasional heavy rain on the weekend.

Temperature trends

A cold front moves through the area Wednesday night returning the temperatures to the 40s for Thursday. A front then comes back from the south into the region and stalls overhead for the weekend. A series of disturbances moves along that front with repetitive rounds of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Predictor model output for late Wednesday night

The heaviest round of rain appears to take place during from Sunday into early Monday.

Predictor model output for Sunday 7 a.m.

Predictor model output for Sunday 4:15 p.m.

The early estimates for rainfall now call for roughly 2 to 4 inches of rain depending on your location.

Predictor model output for rainfall now through 11 p.m. Monday, March 1

The forecast for large area rivers does not call for flooding as of Wednesday, but smaller streams and creeks could easily top their banks by the end of Sunday due to increased runoff rates.

Stay up-to-date with any possible new alerts, statements or advisories by downloading the StormTracker13 app which can be found right here.



In the Saf-T-Net Alert section, enable all alerts and on the app enable location services. This way you will receive the very latest weather safety information the instant it is issued.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.