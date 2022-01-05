All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Watching Winter Live – January 5th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – A snowstorm in the Northwest will track across the country bringing snow towards the South; more than four-inches is expected in Nashville! An arctic plunge of air is also set to hit the Midwest and Northeast, but it doesn’t appear it will last long. Behind those systems the long-range outlook quiets down for a vast majority of the country.

WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Mike Janssen and WOWK 13 News Charleston chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins discussed the differences between weather models, some specifics about what it’s like to forecast in different parts of the country, and took questions from viewers. Have a question of your own? Leave it below and we’ll try to include it in our next livestream. Join us next week, Wednesday January 12th, for our next edition of Watching Winter Live as our Nexstar team of meteorologists take another look at the country’s long-range winter weather!

