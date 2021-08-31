Wayne County residents brace for next round of heavy rainfall

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Severe weather affected areas across our region.

The localized rain in Dunlow caused high water situations in the area and even washed some roads away.

Roads like Lick Log Branch Road in Dunlow, which is partially washed away with high water still threatening the roadway.

Residents along the road recall when the water came up:

“…the creek is in the road, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and I mean it was just pouring down, and it scared me and it was almost over top of our bridge and I’ve not seen it like that,” says Tasha Day of Wayne County.

It was certainly a frightening situation for those in the neighborhood.

“I was worried for my boyfriend and my sister-in-law because they went to get gas for our generators in case our power went out, and they didn’t come back home until nine or ten and that’s when I told them it was finally going down because it was scary,” Day says.

Laura Blake of the Spring Valley area recalls a similar situation.

“The creek had come out of its banks, covered up all of this area and these two empty lots, across the road and all of those empty lots and it was getting deeper and deeper. And all this debris washed down and is stuck here,” Blake says.

Blake’s basement ended up filling with water, and she had to take matters into her own hands.

“I carried out 68 gallons of water by hand because because the sump pump would not work,” Blake says.

Now with heavy rain yet to come in the forecast, locals look worriedly to the future.

“I just hope it don’t get nobody’s home,” Day says.

While there’s no way to stop the rain from falling, local firefighters do have some tips on how to prepare ahead of the weather.

“You don’t want to wait to the last minute. If they’re forecasting and it looks like it’s gonna come up, get out while we can still, the fire department can still reach you, or you can still drive out… Move stuff to a higher level in that basement and if you have cars, move the cars now don’t be trying to do it once the water’s up,” says Bill Likens, a firefighter with the Dunlow Volunteer Fire Department and the executive director of the Dunlow Community Center.

Also, if you see a high water situation in your area, remember: don’t try to drive through it; turn around, don’t drown.

Firefighters also say you should consider having a “go” bag packed with essentials, and to check on your neighbors—especially if they are elderly.

