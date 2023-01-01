Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
63°
Huntington
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Crime
Automotive News
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
TORNADO WARNING in Southeastern Ohio
Top Stories
Florida sheriff: Burglars call 911 to get help moving …
Bulgaria signs deal to use Turkey’s gas terminals
Car bomb hits convoy in Nigeria’s southeast; 4 killed
Burkina Faso rights group alleges 28 dead in ethnic …
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Good Day at 4
A Closer Look
Weather
Daily Forecast
Interactive VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Free StormTracker 13 App
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Meteor shower likely a bust in West Virginia, Kentucky …
Video
Top Stories
Record highs possible Tuesday in parts of West Virginia, …
Video
Top Stories
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, …
Video
New Year’s weather history for West Virginia
Rainy End to 2022 for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Video
Warmer days ahead for West Virginia, Kentucky and …
Video
Sports
13 News Haul to the Brawl
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
Masters Report
NFL
The Big Game
NASCAR
Top Stories
Djokovic beats Lestienne for winning start to 2023
Top Stories
Mitchell’s masterpiece: Cavs star scores 71 points …
No. 21 New Mexico lone undefeated team after Purdue’s …
NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills’ Damar …
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Community
Merry Christmas from the Katie H
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
Missing Persons in the Tri-State
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
Press Releases
Calendar
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Traffic
Search
Please enter a search term.
January 01 2023 12:00 am
Weather Alerts
Trending Stories
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in
Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest …
‘The mouse got caught’: 2 arrested in Gallia County, …
Sheriff releases name of West Virginia deputy who …
20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky
Events
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News