3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes area between Detroit and Toledo Friday evening

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WOWK) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck southeast Michigan and was felt in many areas between Toledo and Detroit on Friday night.

Shake map from USGS where residents felt the quake

The quake happened at 6:55 P.M. local time at a depth of approximately 9 kilometers or 5.5 miles below the surface. The epicenter, which is the surface location over the spot where the quake occurred, was 1.2 miles from Detroit Beach, Michigan. That places the epicenter in Lake Erie in an area known as Brest Bay just off the coast of a Michigan State Park.



There have been small earthquakes in the Great Lakes region recorded for hundreds of years with a noticeable maximum in Lake Erie north of Cleveland and around the Cleveland area. A second noticeable area is the in the land between lakes Ontario and Erie.

Southern Great Lakes earthquake map from Earthquakes Canada

No injuries and no major damage was reported but reports of shaking were recorded from the northern suburbs of Detroit through the Toldeo area and south to Bowling Green, Ohio. Residents of southern Ontario, Canada also felt the quake.

