Flash flood threat continues through Saturday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The threat for flash flooding continues through Saturday, as an upper level low pressure system moves over the region.

It won’t rain all the time Saturday, but where the rain does fall could be in the form of buckets, as downpours will move rather slowly as they have done over the past couple of nights.



Scattered showers and storms will be likely at times Saturday – some of which could produce heavy rainfall.

However, unlike the past couple of evenings, there will be more coverage with the storms, and with some towns already receiving impressive rainfall totals Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, more rain in those areas could create a local high water risk.

Our region is under watch for high water through Saturday!

In general, expect around an inch of rain through Saturday night, but locally heavier amounts are possible, and that’s when we’ll have to watch for the risk for high water.

Rainfall totals in general will be around 0.5″-1.5″ of rain, with locally heavier amounts possible.

The best chance for heavy rain will be during the late morning and early afternoon Saturday. This is why the National Weather Service has a Flash Flood Watch in effect through the area through the early morning hours Saturday. I would not be surprised to see that get expanded to a later time frame.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for our region through early Saturday morning

The area of low pressure will shift northeast by Saturday evening, and that will take the heavy rain threat with it. A few sprinkles are possible Sunday, but we’re talking a sprinkles rather than downpours.

