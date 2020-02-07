Gallery: Storm system brings several inches of snow to parts of region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A storm system that brought flooding to parts of southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia Thursday also dropped several inches of snow to the tri-state Friday morning, resulting in the biggest snow of the season for many areas and causing significant traffic delays during the morning hours.
A strong area of low pressure raced northeast of the region Thursday night into early Friday, and cold air wrapping behind the storm system turned rain into snow. The snow fell under excellent dynamic circumstances in our atmosphere, resulting in some regions receiving several inches of snow.
SNOWFALL TOTALS AS OF FRIDAY AFTERNOON
- 4.5″ – Hurricane (Putnam County)
- 4.2″ – Williamstown (Wood County)
- 4″ – Gallipolis (Gallia County)
- 4″ – Point Pleasant (Mason County)
- 3.8″ – Teays Valley (Putnam County)
- 3.8″ – Liberty (Putnam County)
- 3.5″ – Stewart (Athens County)
- 3.5″ – Parkersburg (Wood County)
- 3.3″ – McArthur (Vinton County)
- 3.3″ – Olive Hill (Carter County)
- 3″ – Greenup (Greenup County)
- 3″ – Warnock (Greenup County)
- 3″ – Ravenswood (Jackson County)
- 3″ – Raceland (Greenup County)
- 3″ – Ripley (Jackson County)
- 3″ – Vienna (Wood County)
- 3″ – Sandyville (Jackson County)
- 3″ – Ceredo (Wayne County)
- 3″ – Milton (Cabell County)
- 3″ – Amesville (Athens County)
- 3″ – Advent (Jackson County)
- 2.9″ – Waterloo (Gallia County)
- 2.5″ – Pomeroy (Meigs County)
- 2.3″ – Grayson (Carter County)
- 2.2″ – Kenna (Jackson County)
- 2.1″ – Albany (Vinton County)
- 2.1″ – Rush (Boyd County)
- 1.6″ – South Charleston (Kanawha County)
- 1.6″ – Rutledge (Kanawha County)
- 1.5″ – Huntington (Kanawha County)
- 1.5″ – St. Albans (Kanawha County)
- 1″ – Spencer (Roane County)
- 1″ – Gassaway (Braxton County)
- 0.5″ – Craigsville (Nicholas County)