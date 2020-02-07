Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Gallery: Storm system brings several inches of snow to parts of region

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane, WV – Denise Sheets

  • Hurricane, WV – Warren Sublett
  • Spencer, WV – Trisha Lynn
  • Barboursville, WV – Tammy Mabbitt Escue
  • Beetle, KY – Sherri McDavid
  • Parkersburg, WV – Sarah Craddock
  • Cross Lanes, WV – Savannah Goodson
  • St. Albans, WV – Scott Carpenter
  • Winslow, WV – Scott Stephens
  • Barboursville, WV – Shane Clagg
  • Greenup, KY – Shelie Ridgeway-Crider
  • Miletus, WV – Sarah Sendling
  • Ona, WV – Sarah Meadows
  • Hurricane, WV – Sara Steorts
  • Eden’s Fork (Sissonville), WV – Rosemarie Page
  • Inez, KY – Robin Crum
  • Crab Creek, WV – Rachel Searls
  • Wheelersburg, OH – Michelle Faulkner-Charles
  • Arvilla, WV – Mike Harper
  • Parkersburg, WV – Molly Dailey
  • Belpre, OH – Mona Smith
  • Buffalo, WV – Nanci See
  • Charleston, WV – Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis
  • Long Bottom, OH – Lois Parsons
  • East Lynn, WV – Lisa Thompson
  • East Lynn, WV – Lisa Bell
  • Davis Creek, WV – Linda & Eddie Means
  • Charleston, WV – Linda Streets
  • Chesapeake, OH – Karen Hawley
  • Apple Grove, WV – Kassie Gibson
  • Hanging Rock, OH – Kenna Ison
  • Chapmanville, WV – Kimberly Conley
  • Point Pleasant, WV – Korie Jo Brown
  • Walker, WV – Kristy Nichols
  • Sissonville, WV – Karen Bright
  • Grayson, KY – Joy Wolfe
  • Rutledge, WV – Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater
  • Gallipolis, OH – Jessie Esterly
  • Huntington, WV – Jenny Willis Erwin
  • Elkview, WV – Jeanette Gilbert
  • Mason, WV – Gale Patterson
  • Spencer, WV – Glenda Fisher
  • Lavalette, WV – Jason Stowers
  • Dunbar, WV – Forrest Palmer
  • Dunbar, WV – Forrest Palmer
  • St. Albans, WV – Eric Eggleton
  • Jackson County, OH – Debbie Baisden
  • Hurricane, WV – Denise Sheets
  • Proctorville, OH – Diana Cornwell
  • Willowwood, OH – Dottie Straight
  • Billings, WV – Darlene Hughes
  • Nitro, WV – Cyndi & Dave Thompson
  • Ashton, WV – Cindy Ball
  • Huntington, WV – Christy Roe
  • Huntington, WV – Charlene Walker
  • Coal Grove, OH – Christina Dunfee
  • Kenova, WV – Christopher Preece
  • Pedro, OH – Carol Malone & Steve Kelley
  • Gallipolis, OH – Brittany Hise
  • Kenna, WV – Brian Kieffer
  • Gallia County, OH – Brenda Wilson
  • Otway, OH – Bobbi Rhoden
  • Big Chimney, WV – Billy Wehrle
  • Chesapeake, OH – Bill and Tanya Sawyers
  • Ben Woodson – Fayetteville, WV
  • Teays Valley – Annette Pauley Harper
  • Worthington, KY – April Lilly
  • Parkersburg, WV – Ayden Nelson
  • West Portsmouth, OH – Annette Fields
  • South Charleston – Angie Smith
  • Eleanor, WV – Angel Lake
  • South Charleston, WV – Angela Dickens
  • Hurricane, WV – Amy Beth Lilly
  • Greenup, KY – Amber Stalnaker
  • Prestonsburg, KY – Allen Bolling
  • Wayne, WV – Amber Cline-Bryant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A storm system that brought flooding to parts of southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia Thursday also dropped several inches of snow to the tri-state Friday morning, resulting in the biggest snow of the season for many areas and causing significant traffic delays during the morning hours.

A strong area of low pressure raced northeast of the region Thursday night into early Friday, and cold air wrapping behind the storm system turned rain into snow. The snow fell under excellent dynamic circumstances in our atmosphere, resulting in some regions receiving several inches of snow.

Our estimated snowfall map shows that the heaviest snow fell along a narrow band between Huntington and Charleston and north along the I-64 corridor, where isolated totals close to 5 inches were detected.

SNOWFALL TOTALS AS OF FRIDAY AFTERNOON

  • 4.5″ – Hurricane (Putnam County)
  • 4.2″ – Williamstown (Wood County)
  • 4″ – Gallipolis (Gallia County)
  • 4″ – Point Pleasant (Mason County)
  • 3.8″ – Teays Valley (Putnam County)
  • 3.8″ – Liberty (Putnam County)
  • 3.5″ – Stewart (Athens County)
  • 3.5″ – Parkersburg (Wood County)
  • 3.3″ – McArthur (Vinton County)
  • 3.3″ – Olive Hill (Carter County)
  • 3″ – Greenup (Greenup County)
  • 3″ – Warnock (Greenup County)
  • 3″ – Ravenswood (Jackson County)
  • 3″ – Raceland (Greenup County)
  • 3″ – Ripley (Jackson County)
  • 3″ – Vienna (Wood County)
  • 3″ – Sandyville (Jackson County)
  • 3″ – Ceredo (Wayne County)
  • 3″ – Milton (Cabell County)
  • 3″ – Amesville (Athens County)
  • 3″ – Advent (Jackson County)
  • 2.9″ – Waterloo (Gallia County)
  • 2.5″ – Pomeroy (Meigs County)
  • 2.3″ – Grayson (Carter County)
  • 2.2″ – Kenna (Jackson County)
  • 2.1″ – Albany (Vinton County)
  • 2.1″ – Rush (Boyd County)
  • 1.6″ – South Charleston (Kanawha County)
  • 1.6″ – Rutledge (Kanawha County)
  • 1.5″ – Huntington (Kanawha County)
  • 1.5″ – St. Albans (Kanawha County)
  • 1″ – Spencer (Roane County)
  • 1″ – Gassaway (Braxton County)
  • 0.5″ – Craigsville (Nicholas County)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events