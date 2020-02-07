Gallery: Storm system brings several inches of snow to parts of region

Hurricane, WV – Warren Sublett

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A storm system that brought flooding to parts of southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia Thursday also dropped several inches of snow to the tri-state Friday morning, resulting in the biggest snow of the season for many areas and causing significant traffic delays during the morning hours.

A strong area of low pressure raced northeast of the region Thursday night into early Friday, and cold air wrapping behind the storm system turned rain into snow. The snow fell under excellent dynamic circumstances in our atmosphere, resulting in some regions receiving several inches of snow.

Our estimated snowfall map shows that the heaviest snow fell along a narrow band between Huntington and Charleston and north along the I-64 corridor, where isolated totals close to 5 inches were detected.

SNOWFALL TOTALS AS OF FRIDAY AFTERNOON