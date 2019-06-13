Get ready for the jackets tonight as high pressure dominates!

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Get ready for a cold night tonight, as many areas will wake up with temperatures in the 40s! In fact, if you live east of US-19 toward Summersville and Richwood, there’s going to be a few places down into the 30s Friday morning!

A strong area of high pressure over the nation’s midsection will drift east overnight. With a clockwise flow, a dominant northerly breeze will usher in cooler air from the Great Lakes region. That, in combination with clearing skies and low moisture content in the air, will allow temperatures to rapidly cool down into the 50s and into the 40s by Friday morning.

A northwesterly breeze will be blowing overnight, and that means wind chill values will be even colder! Wind chill values in the 30s and low 40s will be common across much of the region Friday morning!

The cold spell is short-lived however, as that area of high pressure will head east by Friday afternoon. That will usher in a southwesterly breeze, which will pull in warmer air and humidity from the Gulf of Mexico. That wind flow will be our dominant weather pattern for the following several days, including Father’s Day, which could cause some local high water issues to develop by the time we head into early next week.