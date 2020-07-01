Heat wave heading into July 4th

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK ) – Things are heating up heading into the Fourth of July holiday, 2020. Temperatures are set to jump into the 90s and stay there during the afternoons for several days in a row.

Model temperatures for Saturday afternoon July 4, 2020

The first half of the week featured a diagonal stationary front which produced showers and storms on the west side of the viewing area but now high pressure is set to dominate the area which will allow for extra heating to build up. The sinking motion of the high pressure will also prevent the afternoon thunderstorms from developing over most of the region except for perhaps right over the tops of the high mountains of West Virginia.

Predictor model output for Saturday night, July 4, 2020

A heat wave can here several definitions including three days or more of 90° or warmer.

Another definition would be unseasonably warm temperatures for an extended period of time.

The normal high is 85 so the next several days would fit either definition of a heatwave.

There are several cancellations to fireworks this year but there are still some communities that are going to have socially distanced fireworks displays and the weather looks good for both Friday night and Saturday night fireworks events. It will be warm with the temperatures falling from the 80s into the upper 70s around 10 PM both nights.

Along with the heat comes the risk of heat related illness so don’t overdo it in the heat, monitor your health, take frequent cooling breaks and stay properly hydrated. The heat index can easily make it feel like the upper 90s throughout the stretch until early next week at least. Check the conditions and the latest forecast anytime right here and get the StormTracker 13 weather app for free right here anytime.