Historic heat and drought pattern to finally end in tri-state!

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – If you are tired of the extreme heat, as well as the drought conditions persisting, I have some good news for you!

We have been stuck under a blocking ridge (area of high pressure that won’t move) for most of the last two months. This pattern has resulted in the extremely dry and hot conditions we’ve seen for the better part of the last three months, but it is finally going to be taken out of the area by a strong polar cold front that will sweep the area Thursday!

Just how unusual has this extreme heat been? We have seen only 8 days in the month of October since 1950 in Charleston that reached 90 degrees – we could have 3 more added to that total this week! In 2007, 5 days reached 90 in October in the capitol city – the only other October that saw more 90 degree days than what is forecast. To no surprise, 2007 provided the most 90 degrees over the last fifty years in the region.

In addition to the extreme heat ending, the extreme dry pattern will be ending as well! The heat will end Thursday, as a cold front pushed through the region Thursday night. A secondary cold front will move into the region Sunday into Monday – that will likely bring in some very beneficial rains to the region! At this point, it’s looking likely that we could see at least an inch of rain as a result of that system, which would put a nice dent into our rainfall deficit.

The summer-like pattern is ending soon, so if you’re a fan of it, enjoy it while you can!