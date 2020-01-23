Rain and snow to return just in time for the weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Enjoy the dry weather across the tri-state today, because the chances for rain will be on the increase as we head into tonight, which will linger into the weekend!

Temperatures Thursday will generally be 10-20 degrees warmer than Wednesday!

The big story for our Thursday are the warmer temperatures! We’re generally around 15 degrees warmer than yesterday, as morning temperatures are around 30 instead of 15, and afternoon highs are expected to reach the middle 50s despite plenty of cloud cover. The warm temperatures are the result of an area of high pressure that is shifting to our east. As a result, we’ll pick up a southeasterly breeze.

This southeasterly breeze will do two things. First, it is going to warm us up quickly, as we’ll see afternoon highs in the middle 50s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Second, it is going to bring a dry wind flow into the region, as air will rise up and over the Appalachian Mountains and down into our region. This is going to help keep us dry for most of the overnight tonight into early Friday morning, as an area of low pressure approaches the region.









Rain showers will return to the region by the morning hours of our Friday, with generally a 1/2 to 1 inch of rain expected. The steadiest of rain will head out Friday night, and we’ll be left with a mix of rain and snow showers both on Saturday and on Sunday morning.

That area of low pressure will give us a good chance for showers on Friday – it’ll be a bit of a soggy day, with generally a 1/2 to 1 inch of rain possible. I’m not expecting any high water concerns, but creeks will have good flow to them across the region. The steady rains will begin to move out of the region by late in the day Friday, and a trough in association with that area of low pressure will keep the chances for rain, as well as snow showers in the forecast for Saturday.

A southeasterly flow will cut off rainfall totals a bit in the Kanawha and New River valleys, with heavier totals likely over parts of southern Ohio and northeastern Kentucky.

Temperatures will be much colder across the tri-state behind the front, with highs Saturday in the low 40s. I think we will spend much of the day Saturday in the 30s, which should allow for a few flakes to mix in, especially during the afternoon Saturday into early Sunday morning.

It’ll be tough to see any accumulations at all this weekend in most of the lowlands, but the mountain areas will cash in, with several inches of new snow possible in the highest peaks and ski resorts of the Mountain State.

Farther east across the West Virginia mountains, temperatures will be much colder, which should allow for the snow to accumulate nicely, with the highest peaks and the ski resorts likely picking up on several inches of snow by the end of the weekend. Closer to home, many of us will be lucky to see a dusting of snow accumulation, but nonetheless, we’ll be seeing the flakes flying both on Saturday and Sunday to give us a bit of a wintry vibe – something we’ve been missing for much of the season. Conditions will improve quite a bit by Monday, with mostly cloudy but dry conditions for the start of the work week and sunshine returning by Tuesday.

If you’re looking for a more winter like pattern… look toward next month – more on that soon!

