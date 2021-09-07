Rain returns Wednesday but not for long

(WOWK) — Forecast models continue to track showers and a few thunderstorms into the region on Wednesday ahead of a cold front but the rain won’t last long. See slide show below for timeline and placement of showers and storms.

Rainfall amounts appear to be light based on current weather models. We do not consider this a risk for flooding in the region.

Rainfall forecast from Predictor for Wednesday shows generally light amounts of rain

There will be lightning and thunder possible from this line of storms but the risk of severe storms is very low. The region is not in any designated severe storm outlook area. The light green on the map below means there is a chance for a general type of thunderstorm.

Severe storm outlook risk area is to the east of the region Wednesday

After the showers and storms roll through on Wednesday, high pressure takes over and we have very enjoyable weather for days on end. Only an isolated spot shower is possible on Thursday afternoon in our northern counties and only a few cells could develop over the spine of the high mountains on Tuesday when temperatures soar well above the normal high of 83 degrees.

