Record heat more reminiscent of ‘Augtober’ than October, to continue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – We are starting the month of October on a record note, with record highs being broken across much of the region!

Huntington’s old record high temperatures was 90 in 1952 and Charleston’s was 92 in 1919. As of 4 p.m., Charleston tied the record with 92 degrees being recorded, and Huntington blasted the old record with a temperature at a whopping 95 degrees – that’s the hottest October day on record in the River City!

We have several record heat temperatures possible to be broken in the coming days! Both Huntington and Charleston could break their record highs for October, with middle 90s expected both days! In addition, Huntington broke its all-time high in October at 95 degrees as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. That number could be in jeopardy both on Wednesday and Thursday as well! Please make sure to drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks if you plan on being out and about for extended periods of time in the heat!

DAY FORECAST HIGH HUNT. RECORD CHAR. RECORD Wednesday 95 92 (1953) 95 (1919) Thursday 94 92 (1919) 94 (1927)

Big changes are on the way through! A strong cold front will bring blustery conditions to the region Thursday, which will create an increased burn threat. Just an isolated chance for rain showers are possible Thursday, but there will be plenty of cooler weather! By the time we head into Friday evening for high school football, many of us will be down into the 50s – sweater weather is arriving!

Suggested temperatures at 8 p.m. Friday according to the GFS weather model.

This cooler pattern looks to stick for the future, as I think we are done with our 90 degree days after Thursday. Until then, it’ll definitely feel more like ‘Augtober’ than October in the tri-state!