Slideshow: Flash flooding causes significant damage to region

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Flooding rains are waning this evening, but they caused significant damage to parts of the region this afternoon, as some localized areas picked up nearly four inches of new rainfall.

The following is a slideshow of photos received into the StormTracker 13 WeatherLab:

Margie King – Philip Run (Calhoun County)

Tammie Nicholas – Looneyville (Roane County)

Sherri Stump – Toms Run (Braxton County)

Sarah Carpenter – Pine Creek (Calhoun County)

Robert Sizemore – Southside (Mason County)

Mary Crislip – Route 16 – (South of Grantsville in Calhoun County)

Margie King – Philip Run (Calhoun County)

Ashley Hacker – Exchange (Braxton County)

Lisa Morrison – South of Grantsville (Calhoun County)

Patrick Nanners – Fink Run (Upshur County)

Charles Thomas – Minnora (Calhoun County)

Avis Lake – Bragg Run (Braxton County)

Ashley Hacker – Exchange (Braxton County)

Rainfall totals as high as 4″ caused significant flooding to parts of the region – particularly in Braxton and Calhoun counties.

