Snow continues through Tuesday with BIG changes this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The lingering snow showers will continue to be a nuisense through Tuesday with warmup by Thursday and a major Arctic blast by the second half of the weekend!

We’re going to see some persistent snow showers today through Tuesday night. Most of Ohio will be done with the snow by the early morning hours of Tuesday, along with northeast Kentucky and the Mid-Ohio Valley areas of West Virginia as well.

Travel will be a problem tonight through Tuesday morning as slick patches of snow will be evident all around the region. There will be some school closings and delays Tuesday morning as well. Take extra time as everything will freeze up from what we’ve seen over the past 24 hours that has been just rain and melting snow.

Predictor Timeline Though Tuesday Night:

Snow totals are not that impressive but the snow will be persistent for the mountains of West Virginia which will help to increase the numbers there. 3 to 5 inches expected across parts of Fayette and Nicholas counties.

Snow totals Monday morning through Wednesday at noon.

After the chill through Wednesday, we are expecting a pretty good warmup by Thursday. The first half of the day will be dry as we expect rain showers to move in from the west by the late afternoon and in to the night. Temperatures should top out in the mid 40s!

Get ready for the coldest air of the season to move in late in the weekend through Monday! An Arctic Blast will move through during the day on Sunday. This will produce snow across the area with lots of clouds. Temperatures will be in the 20s all day and falling rapidly through the afternoon and evening. We are expecting this cold to last through next Wednesday morning. Some of the highs on Monday will only be in the teens and low 20s! Lots of lows in the singles digits.

Sunday afternoon as the intense cold rushes in!

Temperatures will warm up by the middle and end of the week. Prepare yourself for the bitter cold because this will be a rough few days!