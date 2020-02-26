Snow will cross the region through the end of the week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Rain is moving through the area today and some gusty wind speeds of 20+mph. All of this is ushering in a change that brings winter temperatures and snow back to the region for the next few days.

Wednesday’s rain will be with us for nearly 6 hours before we start to see the rain switch to snow. The rain will move west to east and we’ll see around 1/4″ of rain from this system. As the cold air rushes in near sunset, we’ll see the light rain switch to snow between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Overnight into early Thursday morning, brief, off and on snow showers will an occasional heavy batch will pass through. This snow will accumulate in the higher elevated areas of West Virginia, the typical areas during winter weather events. Canaan Valley, Elkins, Snowshoe, Summersville and Fayetteville will all have a chance to see accumulations by sunrise on Thursday.

Snow totals through midday Thursday.

Thursday, during the day, will offer lingering flurries through the midday with some sunshine for the afternoon and it will be cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Friday morning, a clipper system will pass through the region with light snow in the morning and some rain trying to mix in by the midday and early afternoon. Friday night we’ll see some more light snow through early Saturday morning but most of that should be in the form of flurries. If we see any accumulations, it will be limited to a dusting in the lower elevations with a spot or two seeing up to an inch. The mountains of WV will be on tap for another couple of inches.

After Saturday’s morning flurries, expect a warmup to 50 by Sunday and next week will feature 50s and 60s with chances for rain showers across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

