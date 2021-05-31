Summertime heat to build in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The heat is going to be building soon… but we’ve got a couple of days still to wait for it!

Tuesday will be pleasant across the Tri-State, as relatively low humidity and comfortable temperatures will be the dominant weather.

A storm system will head in for Wednesday, which will last through early Friday.

THEN a ridge of high pressure will build in for the weekend, which will start the building of some heat! By Sunday, we’re looking at highs near 90 and this type of weather looks to last for much of next week! Highs in the low 90s during that span will be possible.

