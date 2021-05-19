Tornadoes in Ohio: A look at the state’s most devastating disasters

(WJW) — Ohio is generally a relatively tame state when it comes to natural disasters, but we do experience storms that are both deadly and costly.

The most devastating are tornadoes, which are something we see this time of the year.

Tornadoes are capable of winds of more than 300 miles per hour, nearly three times that of the most destructive hurricanes.

Since 1940, Ohio has averaged one tornado in the months of March through November.

Over the last ten years, Ohio has recorded a tornado in every calendar month of the year.

Ohio Emergency Management officials say 30 percent of the state’s tornadoes have happened in the month of January.

Dave Nethers takes a close look at Ohio’s most dangerous natural disasters in the video above.