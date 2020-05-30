Very wet May ends on dry note! Enjoy!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The month of May certainly has been a wet one in the tri-state, particularly along the WV-36, WV-16, and US-119 corridors! In fact, with a couple of days to spare, Charleston set its wettest month on record, with nearly 9 inches of rainfall! That’s over two times the normal amount of rainfall expected for the month!

Areas in blue have seen twice the normal amount of rainfall during the month of May, including in Kanawha, western Clay, Roane, Calhoun, Wirt, Jackson, Putnam, and Wood counties in our region!

The good news is that big changes are in place for the end of the month and into the start of June, as strong area of high pressure moves in! The northwesterly breeze on the eastern side of the high pressure system will keep us very cool for Sunday, but with plenty of sunshine, it’s beautifully nice outside, with highs around 70!

Sunday’s forecast is really nice!

Monday is beautiful too, with highs a tough warmer and plenty of sunshine! Keep in mind that the UV index will be extremely high in the coming days, so don’t forget to lather up!

A strong area of high pressure will bring very nice weather over the coming days.

Our next good chance for rain returns Thursday, as a storm system moves into the region, but overall, it’s a pretty docile weather pattern ahead compared to what we’ve seen recently!

Enjoy!