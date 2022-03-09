WATCHING WINTER LIVE — Winter weather is not done with us quite yet. Snow is making its way through the mountains in the West and looks to cut across the Great Plains region before bringing potentially heavy snowfall through to the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast this weekend. In the long-range, another bout of precipitation appears to be in store for the Northwest and western mountains, while rain and, yes, more snow, takes aim at the eastern half of the U.S.

WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Mike Janssen and FOX59 Indianapolis meteorologist Beth Finello compared the season average snowfall of their home cities to what has actually accumulated, discussed the 10-day national outlook which shows another round of snow, took a look at the long-range temperature predictions which show good chances of being above average for most of the country, and took viewer questions such as when was Chicago’s latest measurable snow recorded and what was the date (June 2, 1910).

This was the final scheduled Watching Winter Live for this season. Thank you to everyone who has read the articles, asked the questions, and joined us each week for the livestream. If all goes well we will be back at it next season starting sometime in November.