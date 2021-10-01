Weather changes in store starting Sunday

(WOWK) — The run of hot and dry days will be swapped with a pattern that brings several days of normal temperatures and some occasional rain starting Sunday.

Normal high temperatures run in the mid 70s so the weekend temperatures are well above normal even with some rain Sunday.

The rain on Sunday moves in from the southwest and lifts to the northeast as a process through the day, especially in the afternoon as seen below:

The rain is not expected to cause flooding issues at least from the amounts anticipated on Sunday as shown below.

Predictor estimated amounts of rainfall

Severe storms are not anticipated for Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center current severe storm risk outlook does not have any of our region in a risk area, just a chance of a general thunderstorm in the light green shaded areas on the map below.,

Severe storm risk outlook for Sunday from NOAA SPC

A new weather pattern emerges with an upper level disturbance, or area of low pressure high above the surface, spinning south from the Dakotas to the Mississippi River Valley. This low will become basically cut off from the prevailing westerly winds and meander around the region to our south which can have an influence on our weather. Weather models do have a little bit of a hard time resolving exactly where this feature will be placed so stay tuned for any changes. For now it appears to be farther southwest, and therefore the heavier showers will be closer to that low.

Upper level low pressure center to our southwest shown Monday on Predictor

The result in the meandering low pressure center to the west will be daytime instability showers here during the maximum daytime heating, or at least the chance for showers from Tuesday through the end of the week.

Fall colors will be changing mostly in the highest terrain of West Virginia in places like Pocahontas and Randolph counties. Enjoy the scenery if you get to travel to those areas.

Anticipated fall color changes this week

