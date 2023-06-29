(WOWK) – Today is the 11 year anniversary of the 2012 Derecho that brought widespread severe thunderstorms and damaging winds across the area.

2012 Derecho Storm Track

This derecho caused 60-80 mph winds across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Washington D.C., and North Carolina. Unofficial storm readings even reported wind gusts over 100 mph. This storm knocked out power for over 4 million customers with some people losing power for more than a week. 13 people died from the immediate effects of the storm, and an additional 34 people died from heat-related illnesses in areas without power.

