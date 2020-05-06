Weather more like March than May and snow possible by Friday night for some in our area

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An accumulating late season snow is possible in the West Virginia high terrain on Friday while the rest of the area deals with occasional rounds of light to moderate rain and well below normal temperatures for the week.

Cold air will continue to circulate from northern regions into our area, causing daytime temperatures of 10 to 20 degrees below normal highs through the middle of next week. The normal high is around 72.

A series of cold air blasts will come in from the north and northwest and the flow is blocked to the east of us in the Northern Atlantic. This deflects large chunks of cold air from the polar areas and the resulting flow moves colder than normal air into the area.

Despite sunshine on Thursday, the cold air flow continues from the northwest keeping our area 8 to 10 degrees below normal highs

Light rain showers will float into the area once again Wednesday. For more discussion on that you can check out our current forecast page any time right here.

As for the rest of the week, a reinforcing cold bubble of air comes in along with an area of low pressure across the region on Friday, causing rain first then it will be cold enough for snow to form in areas especially above 3,000 feet in elevation but even a few areas lower than that can see snow mixing in.

Predictor model output for Friday night, showing snow in the high terrain of WV

While it’s too early to make a formal call of the possible amounts, and while the ground will be very warm, we can show you our modified summary of what the respected “European model” is trying to paint out as snow totals for late Friday night into Saturday morning when the system moves away.

Our “summary” of the ECMWF snow output for Friday night through early Saturday morning.

As for temperatures, we could see what we would hope to be our final freeze of the growing season if temperatures hit the 30 – 33 degree range as the Stormtracker 13 meteorologists think will happen in their initial forecast. The record lows for the same days seen below are 29F Thursday, 30F Friday, 28F Saturday and 26F Sunday, so we will be close to the record lows. Normal lows this time of year are around 51 degrees and the normal highs run around 72 degrees.

Lows usually take place around 7 a.m. of the morning listed.

If we reach these lows there will be a need for frost and freeze advisories and people will need to take steps to protect their plants. While is it outside of the average last freeze date for many of us, as you can see from the graphic below, many areas still can see a last freeze through the middle to the end of May, usually based on their elevation. The word-of-mouth tradition for growers in terms of when it is safe to plant is that it’s OK to plant safely after Mother’s Day, which just happens to be this coming Sunday.

Average last freeze in the area by date from NWS Charleston

