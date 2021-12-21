Weather not a hurdle for pre-Christmas travel but showers in sight by the holiday

There's no snow in this Christmas forecast

(WOWK) — Winter began at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday and temperatures hit normal highs for most of the region and just about all of the area was dry minus a small sprinkle here or there.

Looking ahead at travel by car and air, things look very good in terms of possible weather-related impacts for several days. A little light rain may slow things down for people out closer to midnight crossing from Friday, December, 24 into Saturday, December, 25. Impact for the nation is shown below.

The next chance of rain is very late on Friday which is Christmas Eve. Rain is not expected to be heavy.

Predictor model output for Friday 11:30 p.m.

Christmas Day there is a chance for more light showers that could spread from the northern counties to the south later in the day.

Predictor model output for Saturday, Christmas morning

Rainfall amounts are expected to be light Friday night into Saturday with no massive downpours expected.

Rainfall projection through Sunday night from Predictor

Temperature trends over the next week take a quick cold detour before heading into above normal territory for several days. Normal highs for this time in December range in the low to mid 40s. No snow expected in this 7 day forecast.

