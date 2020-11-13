Weather Update for Marshall and WVU home games Saturday November, 14

(WOWK) – Both Marshall and WVU play home football games on Saturday and it appears the threat of rain will hold off until well after the game and temperatures will be a few degrees below normal.

Both games start at noon and temperatures will run in the 40s at kickoff, warming into the 50s with lots of clouds.

Marshall plays on the actual 50th anniversary of the plane crash which claimed 75 lives as the team, staff and boosters were returning to Huntington on that day in 1970. The game forecast calls for cool temperatures and increasing clouds for what should be an emotional scene at Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the Herd game against Middle Tennessee State University.

Early call on forecast for Marshall hosting MTSU

In Morgantown, the Mountaineers try to get win number 5 on the season against the TCU Horned Frogs with cool temperatures but very little wind and it looks like the game will be dry throughout. Those who get to attend should think about coats or sweatshirts and hats for the start of what looks to be a shootout between the Big XII foes.

Early call on forecast for WVU hosting TCU

