Weather whiplash: snow gives way to rain and near record high temps

(WOWK) — Snow is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with some cold temperatures but not much impact on roads.

Predictor snow model output for early Wednesday

While there will be snow for a few hours, our exclusive Future Road Conditions product is forecasting road surface temperatures to be warm enough that the snow will likely melt as it falls in most areas except in Nicholas County and the surrounding higher terrain.

Future Road Conditions for 6:30 a.m. Wednesday

Things will be dry for the bulk of Wednesday and Thursday but a few showers come along Friday and some very heavy rain and strong winds are possible on Saturday. In fact thunderstorms are possible with strong, gusty winds Saturday morning.

Predictor model output for Saturday morning

Models are indicating very strong winds early Saturday with 30 – 40 mph wind gusts on the model outputs.

Predictor future model wind gusts for Saturday morning in MPH

Back to the temperatures: the shot of cold air won’t last long after Wednesday morning with temperatures jumping back up into the upper 60s and even to about 70 on Saturday, despite the rain.

Saturday’s highs will get close to records for the region.

Stay ahead of this wild and changeable December weather by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here:

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.