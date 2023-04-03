(WOWK) – High winds on Saturday caused widespread power outages across Appalachia, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that more severe weather could move in for the middle of the week.

This line of storms will bring severe weather for the Midwest tomorrow.

Storm Prediction Center’s Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook

All of Ohio will be under a slight risk for Severe Thunderstorms with northern Kentucky and northwest West Virginia also in this category. The rest of the Bluegrass State and the Mountain State are under the 1 out 5 marginal risk category. Current model runs show mostly straight-line winds for our area, but we will still see chances for some powerful gusts. Still the front appears to weaken as it approaches the Ohio River.

The highest risk for storms in our area will be Wednesday evening and will continue into Thursday morning.

