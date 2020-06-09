Wednesday storms will be strong, possibly severe

Thunderstorms will be strong Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, all of these associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Here’s the timing of the thunderstorms…

The initial storms will not be as strong.

The evening and night storms will be stronger, with gusty winds as the cold front passes through.

There will be wind along the front of 20mph separate from the storms. As the storms pass, we could see wind gusts of 40 to 60mph.

There won’t be a ton of rain, but there will be some intense downpours.