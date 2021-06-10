Weekend forecast and beach outlook for June 12-13

(WOWK) — Once the threat of flash flooding subsides after Friday night, the area may still see some showers on the weekend but not as many and they should not produce as much rainfall. The bulk of the anticipated rain will fall Friday.

Estimated rainfall Thursday night through Sunday night

The heat returns with mid and upper 80s for weekend highs. Saturday afternoon the showers and storms should form mainly in southern West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky.

Weekend forecast

The heat breaks in the region after Monday.

7 Day forecast

Meanwhile, for those heading to the beaches from Virginia Beach to the south across the Carolinas, it appears we have a few showers along the NC/SC coast on Saturday. (Scroll down for more photos of Myrtle beach from this past week)

Predictor model output for Saturday

Sunday appears a little drier at the beach according to weather models while our area sees a better chance of some showers.

Predictor model output for Sunday afternoon

The UV Index forecasts for the weekend show more sun here on Saturday with more sun along the beaches on Sunday.

UV Index forecast for Saturday

UV index forecast for Sunday

Our parent company, NEXSTAR, has stations all along the coast from Virginia Beach to the south. If you’d like to check out the local weather, please see the pages linked below.

WAVY Weather | Super Doppler 10 Forecast Virginia Beach area forecast

Boating Forecast Outer Banks Forecast Info

Myrtle Beach Weather Myrtle Beach Forecast

Latest Forecast Charleston, SC – Hilton Head area forecast

Bonus beach photos below from our own Justin Bradley who works here at WOWK – you can follow him on Instagram: @JustinBradleyTV

Myrtle Beach, SC – by @JustinBradleytv Instagram

Myrtle Beach, SC – by @JustinBradleytv Instagram

Myrtle Beach, SC – by @JustinBradleytv Instagram

Myrtle Beach, SC – by @JustinBradleytv Instagram

Myrtle Beach, SC – by @JustinBradleytv Instagram

Myrtle Beach, SC – by @JustinBradleytv Instagram

Myrtle Beach, SC – by @JustinBradleytv Instagram

Myrtle Beach, SC – by @JustinBradleytv Instagram

Myrtle Beach, SC – by @JustinBradleytv Instagram

Myrtle Beach, SC – by @JustinBradleytv Instagram

Stay in touch with the weather anywhere you are with the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.