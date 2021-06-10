Weekend forecast and beach outlook for June 12-13

(WOWK) — Once the threat of flash flooding subsides after Friday night, the area may still see some showers on the weekend but not as many and they should not produce as much rainfall. The bulk of the anticipated rain will fall Friday.
The heat returns with mid and upper 80s for weekend highs. Saturday afternoon the showers and storms should form mainly in southern West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky.
The heat breaks in the region after Monday.
Meanwhile, for those heading to the beaches from Virginia Beach to the south across the Carolinas, it appears we have a few showers along the NC/SC coast on Saturday. (Scroll down for more photos of Myrtle beach from this past week)
Sunday appears a little drier at the beach according to weather models while our area sees a better chance of some showers.
The UV Index forecasts for the weekend show more sun here on Saturday with more sun along the beaches on Sunday.
