Weekend forecast: warmer but more rain in store

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a colder than normal few days to wrap up April, the first weekend in May starts out with some decent temperatures but also the very high chance of rain for part of the weekend once again. The normal high for the start of May is 72 degrees in Charleston. The forecast trend below shows that we do warm up after a very cool Friday in the 50s.

Model output for the weekend and Monday are shown below. These are straight model output statistics for one of our Predictor models so your temperature may vary by a few degrees but this is a good general idea of what we will see. This kind of model output is also known as “model guidance” as it gives a fairly good idea of the situation to come.

Predictor model output for the warmest time of the day Saturday May 2, 2020

Predictor model output for the warmest time of the day Sunday May 3, 2020

Predictor model output for the warmest time of the day Monday May 4, 2020

Saturday does look dry in the region but more clouds will roll in as the day goes on. Meanwhile showers and storms should be taking place even early on Sunday in central Ohio and trying to drift in our direction to the south and east. The weather models have different timing on the rain but our Predictor shows a large chunk of rain in the late afternoon. Thunderstorms cannot be ruled out as it will be warm before the rain moves in.

Predictor weather model output for Sunday May 3, 2020

The amounts of rain should be substantial as well with well over an inch on Sunday into Monday.

Because the models are speeding up the rain on Sunday, the current forecast calls for dry conditions on Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

If you have any house work or yard work to do that requires being outside this weekend, you should plan on doing it on Saturday or very early Sunday.

If you thought April was a wet month locally, you are correct. Through 5 p.m. on April 30, Charleston saw 3.24 inches of rain while Huntington has seen 3.44 inches.

