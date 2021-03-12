Weekend not a washout as temperatures return to normal

(WOWK) — After a few days earlier in the week with high temperatures in the 70s, the region returned to more normal temperatures thanks to some cooling rains on Thursday night and Friday morning. The weekend forecast features a few showers possible Sunday but seasonal temperatures.

Looking ahead through the weekend and beyond, the temperature trend gets back closer to normal until about Tuesday.

The main chance for showers comes on Sunday and the best chance runs diagonally from northwest to southeast across the viewing area. Major downpours are not expected, just the chance for some light rain.

Monday will bring the next chance for some heavier showers and those should kick in any time after mid day through Monday night. There could be some freezing rain or a wintry mix in the eastern part of West Virginia as that system arrives. Stay tuned for more on those chances this weekend.

Predictor model output for Monday afternoon

Grab the StormTracker 13 app to stay ahead of the weather any time. It’s free and has lots of features that would cost extra on other apps. You can download it for free right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.