Weekend Outlook: Heat, humidity… and smoke?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a beautiful and refreshing day in the Tri-State today but the summertime heat, humidity… and yes, smoke will be on the rebound soon!
If you didn’t have a chance to enjoy the low humidity Thursday, you get one more chance Friday before the heat and humidity begins to creep back in for Saturday afternoon.
By Sunday, the smoke from the western U.S. and Canada wildfires will be back in the area. This could cause some breathing issues for sensitive groups. It’ll likely be a little less thick than what it was midweek, but it’ll be here to stay at least for a couple of days next week in addition to Sunday.
The heat? It’s here to stay. No high temperatures over the next week will be under the middle 80s, with opportunities for 90s abounding ahead thanks to a big area of high pressure to our west.
