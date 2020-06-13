Weekend provides chance for a few showers!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’ve seen plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, but we will see the chance for a couple of showers this weekend!

It’s not a washout in the least bit for either day, but there will be the chance for a few isolated showers on Saturday and a few scattered storms on Sunday. We’ll see a weak front passing through the area on Saturday, which will allow a couple of isolated storms to pop up. It’s a weak storm system, so I’m not expecting many storms, but they’ll be around. Just a couple though!

Sunday looks like a better chance for a few storms, as a trough develops and deepens over the West Virginia mountains. Overall, the best chance for storms will be over the mountains, but expect at least a few showers during the afternoon especially on Sunday, especially east of the Ohio River.

Beyond Sunday, we’ll see just an isolated storm risk on Monday before we dry out Tuesday through Friday. It gets hot though by Friday, as those 90s are once again appearing to be lurking….